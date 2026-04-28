Impeachment case: Gachagua no longer wants to be DP but demands billions in compensation

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment case has taken an unexpected turn and is shaping up to be a landmark. From claims that MPs were bribed in large numbers to his demand for millions, possibly billions, over what he calls an unlawful removal from office, lawyers on both sides have battled to outmanoeuvre each other.
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