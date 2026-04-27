Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Triumphant entry as Kisumu roars to 'Sisi ndio Sifuna' wave

By Standard Team | Apr. 27, 2026

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo address supporters at Ka Owuor Grounds. [Michael Mute, Standard]

The Linda Mwananchi faction of ODM yesterday made a triumphant entry into Kisumu, reawakening the spirit of resistance and reviving memories of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Kisumu Rally Linda Mwananchi Rally Sisi Ndio Sifuna Wave ODM Wrangles
.

Latest Stories

Pritesh Ashok Shah: The Nairobi-based fugitive jailed for fraud in UK
Pritesh Ashok Shah: The Nairobi-based fugitive jailed for fraud in UK
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo
14 mins ago
Shock of Kitui village as deadly bandit raid leaves seven dead, shops torched
Eastern
By Philip Muasya
19 mins ago
Triumphant entry as Kisumu roars to 'Sisi ndio Sifuna' wave
Politics
By Standard Team
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Pritesh Ashok Shah: The Nairobi-based fugitive jailed for fraud in UK
By David Odongo 14 mins ago
Pritesh Ashok Shah: The Nairobi-based fugitive jailed for fraud in UK
Shock of Kitui village as deadly bandit raid leaves seven dead, shops torched
By Philip Muasya 19 mins ago
Shock of Kitui village as deadly bandit raid leaves seven dead, shops torched
Triumphant entry as Kisumu roars to 'Sisi ndio Sifuna' wave
By Standard Team 24 mins ago
Triumphant entry as Kisumu roars to 'Sisi ndio Sifuna' wave
Ruto to Gachagua: "I will not kneel before you"
By Phares Mutembei 24 mins ago
Ruto to Gachagua: "I will not kneel before you"
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved