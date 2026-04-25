We will not be cowed: Linda Mwananchi storms Vihiga with show of force

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Linda Mwananchi political leaders at Mumboha grounds in Vihiga County. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Leaders allied to the Linda Mwananchi movement have said they will not be intimidated as they campaign for Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi’s bid for governor next year.

The leaders, who spoke during a rally in Vihiga County on Saturday, April 25, said they would continue pushing for better governance and accountability while condemning the recent attack on Osotsi in Kisumu.

Osotsi, recounting his ordeal, said he would not be threatened into changing his political position.

“Today I am here to tell you I am still alive after I was assaulted for saying ‘one term’ and two, because I support my brother Edwin Sifuna,” said Osotsi.

He also accused some ODM leaders of sidelining and mistreating him. “While we were in ODM, they used to oppress Sifuna, and I refused. I said I would stand with my brother…Because of that stand, they have now sent goons to kill me,” the Vihiga Senator said during their rally at Shamakhokho market.

Linda Mwananchi leaders arrive at Mumboha Grounds in Vihiga County. Video by Benjamin Sakwa pic.twitter.com/QuE2WfmHbe — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) April 25, 2026

A few weeks ago, Osotsi was assaulted by a group of youths in Kisumu. CCTV footage from a Java House restaurant showed about 20 young men surrounding the senator, questioning his stance on the “one-term presidency” before beating him. He was later airlifted to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

Condemning the attack, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said insecurity had worsened, allowing gangs to operate freely.

“What pains us most is not Osotsi alone. The security situation in our country has deteriorated badly, and we condemn those who sent criminals to attack Honorable Osotsi,” Sifuna said.

“But one thing we are saying is that we will not be cowed,” he added.

The attack on the senator triggered political outrage, with many leaders condemning the incident.

Meanwhile, Siaya Governor James Orengo blamed the country’s top leadership for Kenya’s challenges and called for the removal of President William Ruto, saying citizens should not wait until next year’s election.

Among those present at the rally were Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, and Governor Orengo, among others.

The entourage passed through Shamakhokho market, Majengo Market, and Luanda town. Organisers said the campaign trail will move to Kisumu on Sunday.