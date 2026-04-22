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Bumula MP suspended from committee over bribery allegations

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 22, 2026
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Bumula Member of Parliamnet Jack Wamboka at a past sitting in the National Assembly. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka has been suspended from chairing the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education over allegations of soliciting bribes from witnesses.

The suspension, announced by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, will remain in force pending investigations by the Powers and Privileges Committee into complaints lodged before the House.

The action follows multiple complaints from witnesses who appeared before the committee that Wamboka chairs, accusing him of misconduct during the proceedings.

In a formal protest, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) raised concerns over what it described as hostility, harassment, and demeaning treatment of its officers during appearances before the committee.

The commission further alleged that Wamboka demanded bribes as a condition for granting an audience or offering favourable consideration in committee deliberations.

In a communication to the House, Speaker Wetang’ula directed the Leader of Minority to nominate an interim chairperson by April 23, 2026, noting that the committee’s vice chairperson is newly sworn in.

The Powers and Privileges Committee is expected to conclude its investigations and table a report within 45 days.

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