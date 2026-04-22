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Revealed: Delayed wages push salaried Kenyans to survive on advance loans

By Joackim Bwana | Apr. 22, 2026

Over half of salaried Kenyans rely on advance loans amid delayed wages, says UNIFI. [File Courtesy]

Over 50 per cent of salaried personnel in public and private jobs depend on advance loans to survive in the current harsh economic times due to delayed wages from their employers. 

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