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Ruto faces fresh IMF shock over petroleum VAT reduction

By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi | Apr. 18, 2026

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned Kenya against cutting taxes on fuel, delivering a fresh blow to President William Ruto’s government.

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IMF Conditions President William Ruto VAT On Fuel VAT Reduction
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