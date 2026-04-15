How couple milked Turkana County Sh1.2b for supplying 'air'

From the case now before the Anti-Corruption High Court, Turkana County could have been bleeding billions from within for years, with its employees allegedly reaping big for allegedly supplying air through briefcase companies and proxies.
Stephen Gole Lowton worked as an accountant with the county until 2017.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Easter Sale Ends Tonight!
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…