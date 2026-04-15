Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

How couple milked Turkana County Sh1.2b for supplying 'air'

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 15, 2026
Former Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok. [File, Standard]

From the case now before the Anti-Corruption High Court, Turkana County could have been bleeding billions from within for years, with its employees allegedly reaping big for allegedly supplying air through briefcase companies and proxies.

Stephen Gole Lowton worked as an accountant with the county until 2017.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Turkana County Turkana Graft Scandal EACC Investigations Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai
.

Latest Stories

Trump says Iran talks may resume as Israel, Lebanon open direct track
Trump says Iran talks may resume as Israel, Lebanon open direct track
World
By AFP
5 mins ago
Mudavadi cautions MCAs against violence
Coast
By Willis Oketch
22 mins ago
Transform your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary
Wellness
By Jael Wakesho
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How couple milked Turkana County Sh1.2b for supplying 'air'
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
How couple milked Turkana County Sh1.2b for supplying 'air'
How fuel deal fallout has triggered Sh3.2b loss for supplier
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
How fuel deal fallout has triggered Sh3.2b loss for supplier
IMF to Ruto: Stop lying on hidden debt
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
IMF to Ruto: Stop lying on hidden debt
Six months in death: How politicians are fighting for own survival in post-Raila era
By Brian Kisanji 1 hr ago
Six months in death: How politicians are fighting for own survival in post-Raila era
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved