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Consumers grapple with uneven fuel supply

By Okumu Modachi and George Njunge | Apr. 11, 2026
Bodaboda riders queue at Rubis petrol station in Kachok, Kisumu, as the country continues to face a fuel shortage.

Despite government assurances that the country has sufficient fuel stocks, the situation on the ground paints a mixed picture, with some stations dispensing fuel steadily while others face uncertainty and sporadic shortages.

 In Nairobi, a spot check across several stations by The Saturday Standard, including those operated by major marketers such as Shell, Rubis and Total revealed that many outlets still have fuel, although anxiety over a potential price hike is shaping both consumer and dealer behavior.

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