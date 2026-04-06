The god of weapons that has aided genocides in Africa and other conflicts

On April 6, thirty-two years ago, the Great Lakes region was shaken by a plane crash that launched the greatest misfortune of the African continent since colonialism. A plane carrying two presidents, Rwanda’s Juvenal Habyarimana and Burundi’s Cyprien Ntaryamira, was taken down, killing everyone on board. In this first instalment of a two-part series, Wellingtone Nyongesa and Canadian journalist Stephen Bandera reveal Russia’s weapons supply that opened doors for the100 day Rwandan genocide that began on April 7.

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