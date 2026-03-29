President Ruto's hand in millions splashed at ODM event

‎ ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga other leaders during the ODM Delegates Special Delegates Convention at Jamhuri Grounds, Nairobi on March 27,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

An estimated Sh100 million was spent on the Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) Special National Delegates Convention (SDC) held on Friday at Jamhuri grounds in Nairobi.

The revelation has raised questions on the sources of the millions, considering the fact that the party has been lamenting it does not have funds to run its activities.