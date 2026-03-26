Win for Oburu as tribunal allows ODM SDC to proceed

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ODM Party Leader Dr Oburu Oginga at Linda Ground Rally in Migori. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

The ODM National Special Delegates Conference (SDC) scheduled for Friday at Jamhuri Grounds will go ahead as planned after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) dismissed two separate cases seeking to block the meeting.

Acting Chairperson Gad Gathu-led bench on Thursday evening rejected applications filed by ODM life member Vincent Chepkwony, and by Moses Wamuuru, Daniel Muthomi Mbugu, and two others, ruling that there was no basis to grant conservatory orders.

“The applicants have failed to show that the cases would be rendered nugatory,” the tribunal ruled, clearing the way for the party to convene its delegates without legal hindrance.

The petitioners had challenged the legality of ODM’s current leadership, arguing that following the death of the party’s founding leader, the late Raila Odinga, on October 15, 2025, no National Delegates Convention (NDC) had been held to elect the Interim Party Leader, Oburu Oginga, or other National Officials, as required under the party's Constitution.

They contended that some members purporting to constitute the Central Committee and National Executive Committee (NEC) had held meetings and made decisions, including purported resolutions on October 16, 2025 and February 11, 2026, without proper constitutional authority.

The complainants sought declarations that the Interim Party Leader and current National Officials were holding office illegally, that NEC and Central Committee decisions were null and void, and that the SDC should be suspended pending the hearing of their cases.

The tribunal, however, dismissed the claims, ruling that the applicants had not demonstrated that granting the suspension would protect their rights or prevent irreparable harm.