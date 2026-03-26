×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Win for Oburu as tribunal allows ODM SDC to proceed

By Nancy Gitonga | Mar. 26, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

ODM Party Leader Dr Oburu Oginga at Linda Ground Rally  in Migori. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

The ODM National Special Delegates Conference (SDC) scheduled for Friday at Jamhuri Grounds will go ahead as planned after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) dismissed two separate cases seeking to block the meeting.

Acting Chairperson Gad Gathu-led bench on Thursday evening rejected applications filed by ODM life member Vincent Chepkwony, and by Moses Wamuuru, Daniel Muthomi Mbugu, and two others, ruling that there was no basis to grant conservatory orders.

“The applicants have failed to show that the cases would be rendered nugatory,” the tribunal ruled, clearing the way for the party to convene its delegates without legal hindrance.

The petitioners had challenged the legality of ODM’s current leadership, arguing that following the death of the party’s founding leader, the late Raila Odinga, on October 15, 2025, no National Delegates Convention (NDC) had been held to elect the Interim Party Leader, Oburu Oginga, or other National Officials, as required under the party's Constitution. 

They contended that some members purporting to constitute the Central Committee and National Executive Committee (NEC) had held meetings and made decisions, including purported resolutions on October 16, 2025 and February 11, 2026, without proper constitutional authority.

The complainants sought declarations that the Interim Party Leader and current National Officials were holding office illegally, that NEC and Central Committee decisions were null and void, and that the SDC should be suspended pending the hearing of their cases.

The tribunal, however, dismissed the claims, ruling that the applicants had not demonstrated that granting the suspension would protect their rights or prevent irreparable harm.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM Wrangles Linda Ground Faction ODM NDC Oburu Oginga
.

Latest Stories

Tribunal declines to halt ODM Friday meeting
Tribunal declines to halt ODM Friday meeting
Politics
By Nancy Gitonga
13 mins ago
Uthiru residents accuse Nairobi County of allowing unregistered liquor joints
Nairobi
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
31 mins ago
Bungoma County Referral Hospital receives modern CT scan machine
Western
By Jackline Inyanji
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Blow to both Sifuna, Linda Ground faction as tribunal rules on SG ouster
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Blow to both Sifuna, Linda Ground faction as tribunal rules on SG ouster
AG, Equity boss summoned in probe on Sh9.4b lost via e-Citizen
By Josphat Thiong’o 6 hrs ago
AG, Equity boss summoned in probe on Sh9.4b lost via e-Citizen
How Ruto is reaping what he sowed in Uhuru era
By Ndung’u Gachane 10 hrs ago
How Ruto is reaping what he sowed in Uhuru era
Koskei, Amin, Ingonga, Oduor sued by Nairobi Hospital board over illegal interference
By Kamau Muthoni 1 day ago
Koskei, Amin, Ingonga, Oduor sued by Nairobi Hospital board over illegal interference
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved