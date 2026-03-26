×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

How Sonko won case seeking to freeze Sh574 million

By Nancy Gitonga | Mar. 26, 2026
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at a Milimani court on Thursday,August 15, 2024. [File, Standard]

The Court of Appeal has rejected the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) attempt to freeze Sh574 million linked to former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko held in five bank accounts.

In a ruling rendered by a three-judge bench comprising Justice Kathurima M’Inoti, Justice Enock Chacha Mwita, and Justice Byram Ongaya, the appellate court declined to grant the state agency’s application for stay of execution of a High Court judgment pending appeal.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mike Sonko Sonko Sh500 Million Case Assets Recovery Agency Money Laundering
.

Latest Stories

How Sonko won case seeking to freeze Sh574 million
How Sonko won case seeking to freeze Sh574 million
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
25 mins ago
Ten everyday herbs that quietly power your health
Food
By Agnes Mwandawiro
37 mins ago
Ruto to represent Africa at G7 summit amid push for financial reforms
Africa
By PCS
57 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Sonko won case seeking to freeze Sh574 million
By Nancy Gitonga 25 mins ago
How Sonko won case seeking to freeze Sh574 million
How harsh economy has pushed working Kenyans to side hustles
By Esther Dianah 1 hr ago
How harsh economy has pushed working Kenyans to side hustles
How Ruto is reaping what he sowed in Uhuru era
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
How Ruto is reaping what he sowed in Uhuru era
Sifuna to know fate as SG before ODM meeting
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Sifuna to know fate as SG before ODM meeting
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved