×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Tuju taken ill moments before court appearance

By Kamau Muthoni and Fred Kagonye | Mar. 24, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has been rushed to Karen Hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated at Karen Police Station, where he was being held ahead of his court appearance.

Tuju had been expected to appear at Kibera Law Courts to face a charge of giving false information to Chief Inspector Purity Kobia of Karen Police Station.

He is accused of claiming he was being trailed by unknown people.

His lawyers told the court that he was seriously ill. Led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the legal team said Tuju’s condition worsened while in custody.

Addressing Magistrate Stella Atambo, the lawyers accused police of ‘abducting’ the former Rarieda MP outside Karen Police Station.

“We spent the whole afternoon yesterday pleading with officers at Karen Police Station, reinforced by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. As senior counsel, I witnessed what I consider an abduction outside the station,” Musyoka said.

“And all we were trying to say was that Raphael Tuju has been a recovering patient following a terrible road accident, but I must thank the investigations officer because he allowed doctors from Karen Hospital to come examine him inside the police cell.”

Musyoka said doctors found Tuju’s blood sugar level had dropped to 1.9, which he described as dangerously low and life-threatening.

He further alleged that the investigating officer had earlier indicated Tuju was not under arrest, but the situation later changed.

Musyoka also claimed some lawyers, including Patrick Lumumba, were denied access to the station. He accused two officers of acting aggressively and forcefully placing Tuju into a vehicle, which he linked to his current condition.

He has urged the court to adjourn the case, arguing that the situation reflected abuse of power in a democratic society.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru told the court that police failed to formally record Tuju’s detention at Karen Police Station, despite requests. He also questioned the legality of proceeding with charges in Tuju’s absence.

“The legal propriety of that charge, as we look for the way forward when an accused person was in the custody of the state and is not before you, there cannot be a charge before you,” he argued.

Njiru has asked the court to grant Tuju bail to allow him to receive treatment, while lawyer Edward Oonge proposed that he be released on a free bond.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raphael Tuju Tuju's Abduction Abduction Raphael Tuju Arrested
.

Latest Stories

Leonid Radvinsky: Billionaire behind OnlyFans dies aged 43
Leonid Radvinsky: Billionaire behind OnlyFans dies aged 43
Diaspora
By Tania Omusale
28 mins ago
Families on high alert as floods kill 84, displace several
National
By Mike Kihaki
42 mins ago
Drama as Moses Kuria, sibling Aloise Kinyanjui trade barbs during Juja service
Politics
By Joan Oyiela
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Ketraco lost Sh1 billion in row with Spanish firm
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
How Ketraco lost Sh1 billion in row with Spanish firm
Sibling rivalry: Moses Kuria, his brother clash over Juja MP seat
By Gitau Wanyoike 3 hrs ago
Sibling rivalry: Moses Kuria, his brother clash over Juja MP seat
Dawning reality of 2012 law on varsities and its impact
By XN Iraki 3 hrs ago
Dawning reality of 2012 law on varsities and its impact
How Equity Bank became region's most profitable company
By Graham Kajilwa 4 hrs ago
How Equity Bank became region's most profitable company
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved