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'I was provoked,' Ruto says over outburst

By Mary Imenza | Mar. 18, 2026

President Ruto delivers remarks at the Nangina Affordable Housing Project in Funyula Constituency, Busia County. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

President William Ruto has defended his recent remarks directed at his political opponents, saying he was merely responding to attacks initiated against him.

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William Ruto Busia County Politics Funyula Constituency
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