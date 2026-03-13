Kindiki vs Gachagua: Mt Kenya supremacy battle turns into personal war

The political rivalry between Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua has escalated into personal attacks as the two leaders battle for influence in the Mt Kenya region.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale — 50% Off Monthly & Yearly Plans
Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902