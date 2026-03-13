×
The Standard

Kindiki vs Gachagua: Mt Kenya supremacy battle turns into personal war

By Ndung’u Gachane | Mar. 13, 2026

The political rivalry between Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua has escalated into personal attacks as the two leaders battle for influence in the Mt Kenya region.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

