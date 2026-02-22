Ruto: Thika - Nairobi Expressway to ease traffic congestion

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto and Kiambu Governor Kimani wa Matangi during the church service in Kiambu. [PSC]

The government has announced plans to construct a new expressway linking Thika Town to Nairobi at Museum Hill, a stretch of about 44 kilometres, in a move aimed at easing congestion along the busy Thika Superhighway.

President William Ruto announced on Sunday during a church service at Jesus Christ Compassion Ministry Church in Ruiru, Kiambu County, saying the project is intended to provide a faster alternative route for motorists commuting between Thika and the capital.

The Head of State also disclosed that the Kenya Kwanza administration has so far constructed 17,000 affordable housing units in Kiambu County at a total cost of Ksh 43 billion.

He noted that Kiambu has significantly benefited from national government development projects, adding that it leads other counties in the number of modern markets built through national government initiatives.

“Kiambu County has benefitted a lot from the national government. In fact, it is the only county with more modern markets constructed by the national government,” Ruto said.

The President urged political leaders in the county to work together in serving residents and to put aside political differences in favour of development and service delivery.

“All the leaders in this county, from the governor to the MCAs, are from the ruling party UDA, so why can’t we work together and stop politicking?” he posed.

He further cautioned leaders against poor performance, warning that those who fail to deliver on their mandate risk being voted out in the next general elections, emphasizing that service delivery would be the ultimate scorecard.

During the service, President Ruto also pledged a bursary of Ksh 9 million to Jesus Christ Compassion Ministry to support the education of orphans under the church’s sponsorship programme.