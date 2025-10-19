'I won't be the one to break ODM,' says Sifuna

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has vowed to protect the Party from internal wrangles, declaring loyalty to the late ODM leader Raila Odinga’s political vision.

The Nairobi Senator rejected attempts to sideline him from the ODM’s future.

Speaking during the interment service for Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University in Bondo, Siaya County, Sifuna said he would not allow divisive politics to weaken ODM, describing his eight-year service under Odinga as both a privilege and a duty he intends to uphold.

“I am forever grateful to Raila for choosing me as ODM secretary-general. I don’t know why you chose me, Baba,” Sifuna said, adding, “I will not be among those who bring divisions. I will do everything in my power to keep the party united, even in the face of open provocation.”

Sifuna has faced internal criticism since Odinga’s death, with some party members questioning his loyalty and role in the post-Raila era.

During the service, he publicly reaffirmed his commitment to ODM unity, saying, “Because ODM is one of your [Raila’s] biggest legacies, I, as Sifuna, will do everything in my power to keep this party together even in the face of provocation, and you know what we are talking about.”

He urged ODM leaders to step back from divisive politics and listen to the party’s grassroots base before making decisions about its future.

Earlier in the week, the Sec-Gen had pleaded for calm after chaos erupted at Odinga’s Karen residence, asking supporters to stop overwhelming Mama Ida Odinga’s home.

A separate spat with MP Peter Salasya over a media snub further fuelled criticism, with Salasya accusing Sifuna of arrogance and invoking Odinga’s past support for him.

The tension, however, eased after senior party figures and members of Odinga’s family rallied behind Sifuna.

In July 2025, Odinga publicly defended Sifuna amid backlash over his criticism of the government’s broad-based arrangement.

Odinga reaffirmed ODM’s commitment to internal democracy and said Sifuna was “simply stating his personal opinion,” urging members to respect differing views. He also promised a closed-door meeting to address emerging tensions and chart a way forward for the party.

ODM Chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga echoed the unity call, saying Odinga’s legacy of building a strong political movement must endure.

“Over the last 20 years, Raila Odinga built a vibrant and dynamic party,” Wanga told the gathering.

“To the more than seven million members of ODM, we say we remain focused and the party moves on. His last instruction to us, and with a very clear mind, was to work with the new broad-based government.”

She added with a light jab to critics, “Raila gave us clear instructions that we are in a broad-based government… wewe DJ usilete mchanganyiko,” drawing laughter and applause from mourners.

Odinga, who served as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, died on Wednesday, October 15, in India, while receiving medical treatment.

He is being buried today, in line with his wish to be interred within 72 hours of death. His body will later be taken to his Opoda farm in Bondo for interment with military honours.