Gachagua puts Ruto on the spot ahead of Northern Kenya tour

President William Ruto (L) and DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has challenged President William Ruto to account for promises made to Northern Kenya since his election in 2022, a day before the President begins his three-day tour of the region.

Gachagua said the visit amounted to early campaigning for the 2027 election while failing to confront the region’s deepening crises, including drought, insecurity, and what he described as unaccountable leadership.

He claimed that Sh11 trillion disbursed to Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, and Isiolo counties since the start of devolution has not been adequately accounted for.

The former DP has also accused leaders from the region of remaining silent as residents suffer, saying some had allegedly looted public funds to buy property in Nairobi, Dubai, and Cape Town or to finance lavish foreign travel.

“I want to tell William Ruto, as he heads to the north, that the people there face a problem of accountability. The theft of public resources by leaders that he wines and dines with. He will be with them in military choppers, blowing wind and dust to a hungry population with no water and food,” stated Gachagua.

He urged the President to prioritise humanitarian relief during the visit, saying he should “carry food and water” for residents.

“I would like him to carry food and water for the people of northern Kenya,” he added.

Ruto’s tour is expected to include the issuance of NYOTA funds to young entrepreneurs from the region.

It comes as drought conditions worsen, with more than three million Kenyans facing food insecurity. The government has said it plans to spend Sh4 billion a month to intervene in the 23 affected counties.

Declare drought national disaster

Gachagua has called on the government to declare the drought a national disaster to unlock domestic and international assistance, while also urging the redirection of food and non-food relief supplies from less-affected areas in the Mount Kenya region to Northern Kenya, where demand is greatest.

“All the maize, beans, and blankets being used in Central Kenya should be taken where there is need. Yesterday, in Nyandarua, I found trucks of blankets, beans, and rice being taken to people who have food like potatoes and carrots,” he said.

The United Opposition said it expects the President to address long-standing challenges in the region, including access to clean water, exclusion from the national power grid, frequent electricity outages, limited healthcare services, high numbers of out-of-school children, marginalisation, and the persistence of female genital mutilation.

It also wants Ruto to provide a status update on stalled projects, including roads and dams.

Gachagua cited the Rhamu-Ngari-Elwak-Kobo-Kotulo-Tarabaj-Wajir-Samatar-Modogashe-Isiolo road, portions of which remain incomplete despite previous launch ceremonies.