Kenyans for Kenya: Government seeks Sh2b to rescue 3 million Kenyans facing starvation

By David Njaaga | Feb. 9, 2026
Pastoralist communities in northern Kenya struggle with drought as water sources dry up and livestock weaken, raising fears of a growing humanitarian crisis.[File,Standard]

The government is now seeking to raise Sh2 billion to rescue over 3 million Kenyans at risk of starvation.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Monday said the government will spend Sh4 billion monthly to provide food and water to 3.3 million people facing acute food insecurity across 23 counties as drought conditions worsen following failed October-December rains.

Speaking at his Karen residence, where he chaired a meeting with Cabinet Secretaries, Kindiki appealed to development partners to contribute Sh2 billion to boost government interventions that include food distribution, water provision, livestock feed and medical supplies for drought-affected areas.

"The government will do everything possible and mobilise all the necessary resources to ensure Kenyans in the affected areas have sufficient food, water and medical supplies," said Kindiki.

The meeting also aimed at reviewing the country's food and nutrition security situation.

The meeting agreed on streamlining last-mile delivery modalities to cushion Kenyans and their livelihoods from drought effects following sub-optimal performance of the short rains in the October-December 2025 season.

Kenya's National Drought Management Authority reported in January that 10 counties were experiencing drought conditions, with Mandera in the critical alarm phase and nine others in the alert phase.

The 2025 short rains delivered only 30 to 60 per cent of the long-term average in most areas, producing the driest season recorded since 1981 in parts of eastern Kenya, according to meteorological reports.

The government had earlier disbursed Sh6 billion in January to support drought mitigation interventions, including food distribution and livestock protection programmes. 

