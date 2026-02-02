Why Ruto's Mt Kenya region allies are rocking UDA boat

Two weeks ago, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua watched his support in Mt Kenya weaken as President William Ruto’s camp launched a well-coordinated, widely publicised offensive against the Opposition, highlighting Gachagua’s waning influence in the region.
The DCP leader had just lost two acerbic surrogates — Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba and her Juja counterparts George Koimbori — who had turned out to be vociferous critics, and with their hyped exit, Rigathi appeared gravely exposed.