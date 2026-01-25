Kindiki hits out at opposition over plan to scrap SHA

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki when he hosted a section of Maasai leaders from Kajiado County. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has criticised opposition leaders over their plan to reinstate the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) should it take power in 2027.

The DP said the plan by the opposition, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua scrap the Social Health Authority (SHA) was misguided.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer service held at Maemba area in Soin/Sigowet Constituency, in Kericho County, Kindiki said the opposition was out of touch with the realities facing millions of Kenyans.

He said that under Taifa Care medical cover administered through SHA, about 29 million Kenyans are currently benefiting from public health insurance, compared to only about 7.5 million who were registered under NHIF.

“Twenty-nine million Kenyans are benefiting from an assurance cover, a public insurance scheme called the Social Health Authority (SHA). The opposition has declared that they want to reinstate NHIF, which catered for only 7.5 million people and leave the rest of Kenyans to struggle with medical bills,” Kindiki said.

Kericho Governor Dr Erick Mutai backed the government’s position, noting that SHA was already delivering tangible benefits at the grassroots. He revealed that Maemba Dispensary in Soin/Sigowet Constituency had received Sh1.2 million in reimbursements from SHA.

“Contrary to claims by the opposition, SHA is working across medical facilities in the county. In Kericho County alone, SHA has disbursed Sh72 million in the last reimbursement cycle,” Dr Mutai said.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot also defended the new health scheme, describing SHA as one of the most transformative healthcare reforms rolled out by President William Ruto’s administration following the phasing out of NHIF.

“Today, even small dispensaries are receiving reimbursements for services rendered. We appreciate the progress being made in the health sector. Anyone dreaming of rolling back the gains made by the UDA administration in SHA and affordable housing is daydreaming and not living in the realities of the 21st century,” Cheruiyot said.

Kericho Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei said SHA had reformed the health sector and was a key pillar in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government’s vision of transforming Kenya into a first-world economy.

“SHA caters to even cancer patients, which is a major challenge in the South Rift region. We will move forward with it,” she said.

Kipkelion East Member of Parliament Joseph Cherorot, meanwhile, lauded President William Ruto’s directive allowing Grade 10 students from disadvantaged backgrounds to report to school with or without school fees.

“The move would ensure no child is locked out of education due to poverty,” he said.