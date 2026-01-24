One killed in tanker explosion on Southern Bypass

Scene from the accident involving a loaded petrol tanker after colliding head-on with another lorry along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass near the Swaminarayan tunnel bridge on January 24th,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

One person has been killed after an oil tanker exploded following a head-on collision near the Swaminarayan tunnel on Nairobi’s Southern Bypass.

Lang’ata Sub-County Police Commander Pius Mwanthi said on Saturday that the deceased was one of the truck drivers involved in the crash.

Onlookers at the scene of the oil tanker explosion on Southern Bypass, Nairobi, on January 24, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]





Police officers and other emergency responders are still clearing the scene and keeping members of the public away, Mwanthi told The Standard, citing the risk of a secondary explosion caused by spilled oil.

As at 1.00pm on Saturday, one body had been retrieved from the scene.

Smoke billows into the air after an oil tanker exlodes on Nairobi’s Southern Bypass near Swaminarayan tunnel bridge on January 24, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

According to John Otieno who witnessed the accident, the oil tanker lost control before colliding head on with the other truck.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has temporarily closed the Southern Bypass, to facilitate emergency response. KeNHA has further warned of traffic delays, and advised motorists to use alternative routes.

“Traffic disruption is expected to continue until the situation is fully brought under control,” the Authority said, adding that the oil spillage presented a significant fire and explosion risk.

Redcross and police officers at scene of the accident involving an oil tanker tanker and another lorry. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

“Motorists are urged to strictly follow directions issued by traffic police and emergency responders.” Traffic snarl up on Southern bypass, Nairobi after an accident involving an oil tanker on January 24, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Additional reporting by Wanjiku Wanjiru.