Fake 2025 KCSE results scam suspects freed on Sh70,000 bail

By Nancy Gitonga | Jan. 19, 2026
Court releases two susects linked to fake KCSE results scam on n Sh70,000 cash bail.

 Two suspects linked to a sophisticated fake KCSE results scam have been released on Sh70,000 cash bail pending further investigations.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina freed David Opiyo Odhiambo and Albert Kerry Nyadianga on Monday, January 19,  after finding that the state had not adduced compelling reasons for detailing them for 14 days and their release would not jeopardise ongoing investigations.

In his ruling, the magistrate noted that the suspects’ arrest at their respective residences was undisputed and that there was no compelling reason to deny them bail under Section 36A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The application does not disclose when the two respondents were arrested, and the allegation by the defence that they have been in police custody beyond the 24 hours provided for by the Constitution is not disputed,” the court observed.

The court granted bail on the condition that the duo remain available and cooperate with investigators during normal working hours.

The decision comes after DCI detectives sought to hold the suspects at Muthaiga Police Station for two more weeks to complete investigations into their alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of fake Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2025 result slips on social media.

The suspects allegedly lured desperate candidates and parents with promises of “upgraded” grades at a fee.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Opiyo, described as the mastermind, is a primary school teacher by profession and commands a massive online following of 45,200 members in a group misleadingly branded KCSE 2025 Grade Upgrading.

Further checks show that he is active in several other online forums associated with examination manipulation, including KNEC Legit Papers and Upgrading, Group Booster Support, KNEC/KASNEB/ICM/CDA, and KNEC Grade Editing.

Their operation was busted following a coordinated operation by detectives from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

Nyadianga was arrested in Kisumu, while Opiyo was cornered in Ongata Rongai.

A search of their mobile devices uncovered images of fake KCSE result slips and other examination material, further exposing their alleged illegal activities.

The case will be mentioned on February 2, 2026.

