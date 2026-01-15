×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Nyoro, Babu accuse own parties of losing direction ahead of 2027

By Esther Nyambura | Jan. 15, 2026
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and his Embakasi East counterpart Babu Owino. [File, Standard]

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and his Embakasi East counterpart Babu Owino have criticised the leadership of their own parties, saying the parties have lost direction ahead of the 2027 general election.

Nyoro, once a key figure in the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), said the party has strayed from promises made during the 2022 campaign, particularly on the economy and education.

Speaking on Citizen TV's JKLive on Wednesday, January 14, the former Budget and Appropriations Committee chairperson warned that heavy borrowing undermines economic stability and could burden future generations with debt.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"We told Kenyans that we are not going to borrow the kind of money we are borrowing now. We also wanted to give education the primacy it deserves. I don't think now the party is doing what we sold to the Kenyan people," said Nyoro.

He expressed disappointment with the government's economic performance, noting Kenya's projected 4.9 per cent growth in 2025 lags behind regional neighbours Uganda (6 to 6.5 per cent), Tanzania (over 6 per cent) and Rwanda (7 to 9 per cent).

"I am disappointed, especially in the economy. Whatever you do economically, the outcomes speak for themselves in terms of the figures," noted Nyoro

The MP observed that the administration prioritises public relations over substantive economic policy.

"We are investing too much in PR, selling a story, other than just doing the work," he explained.

Nyoro was a close ally of President William Ruto and played a pivotal role in mobilising youth and Kikuyu voters during the 2022 campaign.

However, he adopted a neutral stance during the October 2024 impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, straining relations within the ruling Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

On his part, Owino stated that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has drifted from the values of its late leader, Raila Odinga, who died in October 2025 at age 80.

"Our Moses is gone. We need a Joshua who is younger than Moses, with the vim, with the vigour, with the courage, to take the people that Baba left to Canaan," noted Owino.

The Embakasi East MP accused current party leaders of abandoning Odinga's principles and political strategy.

"The current ODM that we have does not talk about what Baba stood for. Baba never went to look for coalitions. Other parties came to look for Baba," explained Owino.

ODM remains divided over whether to continue supporting Ruto's administration or prepare independently for 2027. 

One faction, led by Owino and Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, advocates exiting the government and charting a new leadership direction. 

The opposing faction, aligned with party leader Oburu Odinga, chairperson Gladys Wanga, and several Luo Nyanza leaders, supports continued negotiations with Ruto to secure a mega coalition.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Embakasi East MP Babu Owino ODM-UDA Pact ODM Wrangles
.

Latest Stories

More than 500 million fans request FIFA World Cup tickets
More than 500 million fans request FIFA World Cup tickets
Football
By AFP
34 mins ago
Chelsea paid for costly errors in Arsenal defeat, says Rosenior
Football
By AFP
38 mins ago
Muturi: Abolish bursaries, end political patronage in education
Education
By Ronald Kipruto
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From looting to grounded fleet and leasing; inside KQ's turbulence
By David Odongo and Edward Indakwa 5 hrs ago
From looting to grounded fleet and leasing; inside KQ's turbulence
Why Ndindi Nyoro's Sh500 school fees plan has triggered storm in Parliament
By Ndungu Gachane 5 hrs ago
Why Ndindi Nyoro's Sh500 school fees plan has triggered storm in Parliament
Fees racket: How principals are using underhand tricks to fleece parents
By Mike Kihaki 5 hrs ago
Fees racket: How principals are using underhand tricks to fleece parents
Realignment fear looms as ODM-UDA deal inches closer
By Ndungu Gachane 5 hrs ago
Realignment fear looms as ODM-UDA deal inches closer
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved