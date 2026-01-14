×
MP Koimburi ditches Gachagua, accuses him of betrayal

By Gitau Wanyoike | Jan. 14, 2026

Juja MP George Koimburi during an interview on January 14, 2026. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

Simmering tension is threatening to tear apart the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Juja MP George Koimburi is the latest to bolt out of the party, after Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba broke ranks with Gachagua.

 Koimburi publicly announced his decision to cut ties with the former DP over what he termed as betrayal and deceit.

Speaking during an interview in Juja, the MP accused Gachagua of allegedly abandoning his loyal supporters who stood by him during his ouster from the Kenya Kwanza government, only to later embrace their political rivals.

“I stood with Gachagua when it mattered most. I fought battles for him and paid the price, only to be betrayed at the altar of convenience,” Koimburi said.

The Juja legislator claimed that the final straw came after Gachagua’s controversial visit to Kiamworia AIPCA Church in Gatundu South on Sunday, where he allegedly paraded Aloise Kinyanjui—Koimburi’s long-time political rival—and declared him the DCP candidate for the Juja parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

“Imagine supporting a party leader wholeheartedly, then he turns around and hands your seat to your worst political enemy. That is not leadership; that is betrayal,” he said.

Koimburi further alleged that financial inducement may have influenced the decision.

“Money exchanged hands behind my back. I was sold out by someone I trusted,” he claimed.

The MP said that his unwavering support for Gachagua had exposed him to  political persecution and numerous court battles, claiming that Juja constituency had suffered development setbacks as a result.

“My people have paid dearly. Roads stalled, water projects delayed, and key developments diverted elsewhere because I chose loyalty over convenience,” Koimburi stated.

He announced that he will now support President William Ruto’s government, saying that his decision is driven by the need to unlock development for Juja constituency.

“Juja needs roads, water, electricity, hospitals and modern markets. I cannot continue sacrificing my people on the altar of personal politics,” he said.

Koimburi dismissed claims by Gachagua that he had been ‘bought’ by President Ruto’s government.

“I have not been bought. I am choosing development over empty politics,” he said.

