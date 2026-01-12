×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

IShowSpeed: From YouTube to Nairobi streets

By Mate Tongola | Jan. 12, 2026
He began creating content in 2016 and broke into the mainstream around 2020–2021.

Kenyan online users have gone into a frenzy following the recent visit by American content creator and livestreamer IShowSpeed.

His visit sparked scenes of excitement in Nairobi’s Central Business District on Sunday after hundreds of fans mobbed his convoy during an impromptu visit to the city.

Boda bodas and cars trailed his motorcade as crowds spilled onto streets and sidewalks, scrambling to catch a glimpse of the online star or record videos on their phones, briefly disrupting traffic and drawing widespread attention.

However, many have also taken to their social media pages to ask innocent questions, wanting to know more about IShowSpeed, a 20-year-old sensation that has grabbed headlines, taking the internet by storm.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The scenes underscored the growing global influence of IShowSpeed, an internet personality whose high-energy, unpredictable content has made him one of the most recognisable digital entertainers of his generation.

Who is IShowSpeed?

Born Darren Jason Watkins Jr. on January 21, 2005, in Cincinnati, Ohio, IShowSpeed rose to fame through gaming content, particularly FIFA livestreams, before expanding into in-real-life (IRL) streams that blend humour, chaos and spontaneous audience interaction. 

He began creating content in 2016 and broke into the mainstream around 2020–2021.

Unlike highly curated influencers, Speed’s appeal lies in his raw, unfiltered broadcasts, marked by explosive reactions and an “anything-can-happen” style that keeps viewers hooked. 

His content frequently goes viral, especially on TikTok, helping him build a massive following across platforms, including more than 48 million subscribers on YouTube.

Other careers

Beyond streaming, he has ventured into music under major labels and earned multiple industry accolades, including Streamer of the Year honours, cementing his status as a key figure in global youth culture.

His Nairobi appearance comes as part of the “Speed Does Africa” tour, a 28-day livestreaming journey across 20 African countries aimed at showcasing local cultures and experiences in real time. 

His Kenya stop on January 11, 2026, proved to be among the most electric, drawing record online engagement.

Within hours, his livestream attracted more than 200,000 concurrent viewers, pushing his YouTube subscriber count past the 48-million mark as thousands of new followers joined during the broadcast.

While in Nairobi, IShowSpeed interacted with students, sampled Kenyan cuisine, visited popular landmarks and attractions, and took a helicopter ride over the city skyline, where he celebrated his latest subscriber milestone live on camera.

As internet-born celebrities increasingly shape global culture, IShowSpeed stands out as a symbol of a new era of entertainment, one driven by live interaction, authenticity, and instant global reach. 

His Nairobi takeover offered a vivid glimpse into how digital influence now translates into real-world frenzy, thousands of kilometres from where it began.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Darren Jason Watkins Jr. IShowSpeed YouTube
.

Latest Stories

Juma Jux's AFRIMA speech sets social media abuzz
Juma Jux's AFRIMA speech sets social media abuzz
Entertainment
By Brendah Makena
16 mins ago
Who is IShowSpeed? American streamer who took Kenya by storm
Entertainment
By Molly Chebet
22 mins ago
Waiguru led team wins UDA grassroot elections with 80 percent beating her rivals who got 19 percent
Central
By Jane Mugambi
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Rough ride: How State House slap exposes Junet's troubles
By David Odongo and Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Rough ride: How State House slap exposes Junet's troubles
New dawn as CBE learners join senior schools
By Mike Kihaki 4 hrs ago
New dawn as CBE learners join senior schools
MPs launch probe into State Sh244b Safaricom stake sale
By Brian Ngugi and Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
MPs launch probe into State Sh244b Safaricom stake sale
Against odds: How girl fought kidney complications to get A in KCSE
By Phares Mutembei 4 hrs ago
Against odds: How girl fought kidney complications to get A in KCSE
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved