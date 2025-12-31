×
The Standard

Police step up security ahead of New Year festivities

By Mike Kihaki | Dec. 31, 2025

Police IG Douglas Kanja during the official commissioning of boreholes at the National Police Service's Embakasi on July 24, 2025. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Authorities have heightened security and safety measures across the country, ahead of New Year celebrations.

The move follows past festive seasons marked by spikes in road crashes, injuries and crime.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 31, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said comprehensive security arrangements are in place to ensure a peaceful transition into 2026.

New Year celebrations typically draw large crowds,  increased travel and extended hours at entertainment venues. However, the period has also been associated with deadly accidents.

In previous festive seasons, dozens of people have died on Kenyan roads due to drunk driving, speeding and reckless overtaking.

Last year’s Christmas and New Year period alone recorded several fatal crashes along major highways, with police attributing most of them to alcohol impairment and disregard for traffic rules.

Kanja said officers have been deployed to towns, residential estates, places of worship, entertainment venues, transport corridors and other public spaces to protect lives and property. He stressed, however, that security is a shared responsibility.

“I urge all Kenyans to remain vigilant and take personal responsibility for their own safety and that of others,” he said.

The IG has also called on the public attending social gatherings, church services and entertainment events to cooperate with security officers and report suspicious activity through police stations or the emergency numbers 999, 911 and 112.

He issued a strong warning against drunk driving.

To curb road carnage, the NPS, working with other agencies, has intensified traffic enforcement and rolled out nationwide breathalyser operations.

“Let me emphasize, do not drink and drive. Observe traffic rules, respect speed limits, and be considerate to other road users," he said.

Fireworks

Kanja also cautioned against the use of unregulated fireworks, noting that misuse in the past has caused fires, injuries and panic. Fireworks, he said, should only be handled by licensed operators with the necessary approvals.

Parents have urged to monitor their children’s whereabouts, while business owners have been reminded to avoid overcrowding and comply with safety and licensing requirements.

“As we begin the new year, let us choose peace over conflict, responsibility over recklessness, and care for one another over selfishness."

 

