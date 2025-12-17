Police recalled from leave as govt tightens security ahead of festivities

Traffic police officers control road traffic in the past. [File. Standard]

The Ministry of Interior has recalled police officers from leave and deployed additional personnel across the country to boost security operations ahead of the festive season, a period authorities say typically sees a spike in crime and traffic violations.

In a statement released on Wednesday, December 17, the ministry said the overall security situation remains calm and stable but warned of possible isolated incidents during the festivities.

“The overall security situation across the country remains calm and stable. However, based on past trends, this period may see isolated increases in security incidents, traffic violations, and other opportunistic criminal activities,” the statement said.

To strengthen coordination, the National Multi-Agency Command Centre has been activated to enhance monitoring, intelligence sharing, and rapid response to incidents.

The deployment brings together personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Police Service (NPS), National Intelligence Service (NIS), Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Kenya Forest Service (KFS), National Youth Service (NYS), and the National Government Administration.

“All officers previously on leave have resumed duty, and the teams have been stationed at all entry and exit points, including airports and border crossings, as well as high-traffic locations such as hotels, shopping malls, public beaches, tourist sites, Central Business Districts, critical infrastructure installations, places of worship, and entertainment joints,” the ministry stated.

Traffic violations

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will also deploy more officers on major highways and urban roads to enforce traffic regulations.

Travellers have been urged to use alternative routes to ease congestion expected from increased holiday travel.

Motorists heading from Nairobi to Western and Nyanza regions have been advised to use the Nairobi–Suswa–Narok route instead of the Mai Mahiu escarpment, while those travelling to Central Kenya have been advised to take the Nairobi–Nyeri–Nyahururu–Nakuru route.

On Monday, the government, through the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ), announced additional measures to curb traffic offences. They include deploying mobile courts and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers to deter bribery by traffic police, amid a rise in road accidents.

Separately, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has launched operations targeting traders and users of illicit alcohol and drugs.

Police said criminal gangs targeting both locals and foreigners during the festive season are under heightened surveillance. Authorities are also monitoring community leaders accused of promoting harmful cultural practices, including female genital mutilation (FGM).

“Alongside intensified operations against organized criminal gangs operating in Nairobi, the Coast, Western, Nyanza, Central, and Eastern regions, security teams have escalated targeted enforcement measures to address cultural and social crimes, including FGM, defilement, early pregnancies, forced marriages, domestic violence, and religious extremism,” read the statement.

Large crowds are expected at holiday events in Nairobi and other towns, while many Kenyans are travelling upcountry.

Authorities say traffic offences, petty crime, muggings, violent robberies, and gang activity are among the most common risks during the holiday period.