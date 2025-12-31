×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Nyoro accuses government of plot to raise 2026 school fees

By Mate Tongola | Dec. 31, 2025
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro addressing the press at his Nairobi office on March 18th 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has alleged that the government is planning to increase school fees for day scholars by Sh9,374 in 2026.

Speaking during a press briefing at his Nairobi office, Nyoro claimed the proposal has already been factored into the Ministry of Education’s fee structure for the year.

He accused the government of attempting to erode gains made under free primary education, saying the move would overburden parents who are already struggling.

“We are not going to allow the gains of free primary education to be humiliated by a government that has an appetite for money,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Nyoro also criticised the renewal of contracts for Junior Secondary School (JSS) interns, claiming they were initially hired on a one-year term but are now being compelled to sign new internship agreements instead of being confirmed.

“An already disappointed Kenyan is now being cornered again to sign an internship for one more year,” he said, urging the government to confirm the teachers and rescind the renewal directive immediately.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Junior Secondary School (JSS) Ndindi Nyoro School Fees Increament
.

Latest Stories

Burkina, Mali restrict entry for US nationals in reciprocal move
Burkina, Mali restrict entry for US nationals in reciprocal move
Africa
By AFP
21 mins ago
Nyoro accuses government of plot to raise 2026 school fees
Education
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
'The Wire' star Isiah Whitlock Jr dies aged 71
Entertainment
By Brendah Makena
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Chebukati died with many secrets, left properties without a will
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Chebukati died with many secrets, left properties without a will
Why Ruto is taking his 2027 campaign back to the pulpit
By Mike Kihaki 4 hrs ago
Why Ruto is taking his 2027 campaign back to the pulpit
The big names Kenya lost in 2025 leaving a dent in recording of the country's political history
By Caleb Atemi 4 hrs ago
The big names Kenya lost in 2025 leaving a dent in recording of the country's political history
CJ was killed: Emotions high as leaders cry for Jirongo, dismiss police account on death
By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 6 hrs ago
CJ was killed: Emotions high as leaders cry for Jirongo, dismiss police account on death
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved