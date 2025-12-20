×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Government declares dusk to dawn curfew in Transmara South

By Peter Kipkemboi | Dec. 20, 2025

A house is torched during inter-clan clashes at Eempash village in Transmara West in Narok County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Transmara South, Narok County, following violent clashes that have left at least seven people dead and 120 houses torched.

The curfew is aimed at restoring security in the area.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, accompanied by senior security officials, including Narok County Commissioner Kipkech Lotiatia, visited Lolgorian in Transmara South on Saturday, December 20, to assess the situation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The move follows a surge in ethnic clashes that have displaced hundreds of residents and caused widespread destruction of property.

The affected areas have been declared security-disturbed and dangerous, as authorities step up efforts to restore normalcy and ensure the safety of residents.

Earlier in the week, Lagat warned politicians and individuals inciting and financing the clash between two communities in Angata Barikoi.

“They need to style up. We are profiling them, and very soon the regional security committee will be heading there, and all those people that are part and parcel of that criminal situation, they should desist,” said Lagat.

More follows…

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Transmara Ethnic Clashes Angata Barikoi Dusk-to-Dawn Curfew Ethnic Clashes
.

Latest Stories

Government declares dusk to dawn curfew in Transmara South
Government declares dusk to dawn curfew in Transmara South
Rift Valley
By Peter Kipkemboi
19 mins ago
Ethiopian civilians 'caught in the crossfire' of Amhara conflict
Africa
By AFP
45 mins ago
Nameless, E-Sir's brother, Jua Cali, Sanaipei Tande give electrifying old-school show at Sol Fest
Entertainment
By Jael Wakesho
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How water hyacinth has paralysed fishing activities in Lake Naivasha
By Antony Gitonga 2 hrs ago
How water hyacinth has paralysed fishing activities in Lake Naivasha
How Anne Waiguru's new move complicates Riggy G's Mt Kenya arithmetic
By Benjamin Wafula 2 hrs ago
How Anne Waiguru's new move complicates Riggy G's Mt Kenya arithmetic
Ladnan Hospital ordered to pay woman Sh3 million for ovaries removal
By Fred Kagonye 2 hrs ago
Ladnan Hospital ordered to pay woman Sh3 million for ovaries removal
Inside Siaya's Senate seat contest
By Isaiah Gwengi 2 hrs ago
Inside Siaya's Senate seat contest
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved