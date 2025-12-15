×
Ruto honours tree-hugging activist with state award

By Mate Tongola | Dec. 15, 2025
President William Ruto, his deputy Kithure Kindiki and enviromentalist Truphena Muthoni at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto has conferred upon Truphena Muthoni the Head of State Commendation (HSC) Medal as a mark of national honour for her exemplary service to environmental stewardship.

The President met Muthoni at State House, Nairobi, following her record-breaking feat of spending 72 consecutive hours embracing an indigenous tree, a symbolic act aimed at raising national and global awareness on environmental protection and climate change.

Ruto, who was accompanied by his deputy Kithure Kindiki, lauded Muthoni as an exemplary young Kenyan, praising her dedication and determination in advancing environmental conservation and climate action.

"In recognition of her courage, fortitude, and laudable leadership, I have appointed her as an Ambassador of the 15 Billion Tree Planting Campaign, a signature national initiative dedicated to securing Kenya’s environmental future.

Further acknowledging her inspiring efforts, the Kenya Wildlife Service and the Kenya Tourism Board have awarded Muthoni and her team a fully sponsored holiday. 

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry will also support her ambition to visit Brazil to gain exposure to global conservation initiatives and environmental leadership.

