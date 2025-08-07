×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

6 dead in AMREF aircraft crash, three minutes after takeoff

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 7, 2025
KCAA stated that the aircraft lost both radar and radio communication moments before it went down.

Six people, including two AMREF doctors, two nurses, and two civilians on the ground, were killed when an AMREF air ambulance crashed in Mwihoko, Nairobi, shortly after taking off from Wilson Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the ill-fated aircraft lost contact with Air Traffic Control just three minutes after departure. 

In a press statement, KCAA Director General Emile Arao said the aircraft lost both radar and radio communication at 2:17 p.m., moments before it went down.

“The aircraft had four people on board,  two crew members and two medical personnel. We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident involving an air ambulance mission,” Arao said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Kiambu County Commissioner Henry Wafula said the crash claimed six lives, four on the plane and two civilians who were on the ground. 

Several others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

AMREF Flying Doctors also confirmed the accident and the loss of the aircraft. 

In a statement, CEO and Accountable Manager Stephen Gitau said the plane had departed Wilson Airport at 2:17 p.m. en route to Hargeisa, Somalia, before it crashed in the Mwihoko area.

“Our immediate focus is on the safety and well-being of those on board and providing full support to their families and colleagues,” Gitau stated. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

AMREF Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Mwihoko
.

Latest Stories

DR Congo end winless run with clinical victory over Zambia
DR Congo end winless run with clinical victory over Zambia
Sports
By Cafonline
27 mins ago
Ruto ends hospital equipment purchases in shift to smart care
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
29 mins ago
6 dead in AMREF aircraft crash, three minutes after takeoff
National
By Mate Tongola
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Dispute over control of multimillion Naivas founder's estate escalates
By Julius Chepkwony 3 hrs ago
Dispute over control of multimillion Naivas founder's estate escalates
Ruto's selfish interests to blame for diplomatic mess, say critics
By Irene Githinji 12 hrs ago
Ruto's selfish interests to blame for diplomatic mess, say critics
Ruto fast losing favoured status with the US now calling for probe
By Francis Ontomwa 12 hrs ago
Ruto fast losing favoured status with the US now calling for probe
'Justice for Julia': Was the chief's daughter silenced by the State?
By Amos Kiarie 1 day ago
'Justice for Julia': Was the chief's daughter silenced by the State?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved