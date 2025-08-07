6 dead in AMREF aircraft crash, three minutes after takeoff

KCAA stated that the aircraft lost both radar and radio communication moments before it went down.

Six people, including two AMREF doctors, two nurses, and two civilians on the ground, were killed when an AMREF air ambulance crashed in Mwihoko, Nairobi, shortly after taking off from Wilson Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the ill-fated aircraft lost contact with Air Traffic Control just three minutes after departure.

In a press statement, KCAA Director General Emile Arao said the aircraft lost both radar and radio communication at 2:17 p.m., moments before it went down.

“The aircraft had four people on board, two crew members and two medical personnel. We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident involving an air ambulance mission,” Arao said.

Kiambu County Commissioner Henry Wafula said the crash claimed six lives, four on the plane and two civilians who were on the ground.

Several others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

AMREF Flying Doctors also confirmed the accident and the loss of the aircraft.

In a statement, CEO and Accountable Manager Stephen Gitau said the plane had departed Wilson Airport at 2:17 p.m. en route to Hargeisa, Somalia, before it crashed in the Mwihoko area.

“Our immediate focus is on the safety and well-being of those on board and providing full support to their families and colleagues,” Gitau stated.