Empowerment 'harambee' is nothing but political fraud

President William Ruto's aide, Farouk Kibet and leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza during funds drive in aid of women groups at Chebos Primary School grounds in Malava, on May 30, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Someone high down here - not up there, is taking me for an irredeemable fool. Because you can’t be high up there and treat fellow countrymen like garbage. Like thoughtless cows. Like riff-raff.

History records that at independence in 1963, the balance in the National Treasury was modest. Jomo Kenyatta aptly explained this to the nation thus: "But you must know that Kenyatta alone cannot give you everything. All things we must do together to develop our country, to get education for our children, to have doctors, to build roads, to improve or provide all day-to-day essentials. I give you the call: Harambee!".