Court told Sonko charges 'hatched at State House'

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko before the Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi, on August 15, 2024. [File, Standard]

Former Nairobi County Finance CEC Winfred Gathagu has told the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court that the graft charges facing former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko were part of a broader plot orchestrated at State House to remove him from office.

Testifying before Milimani Principal Magistrate Charles Ondieki, Gathagu revealed that senior State House officials approached her and other county executives in 2019, urging them to help fabricate criminal charges and support Sonko’s impeachment because he was fighting corruption at City Hall.

“I and my colleagues from Nairobi County were approached on several occasions by senior officials from State House to assist in conjuring up solid cases against my former boss Mike Sonko for court proceedings, impeachment, and so on,” Gathagu testified.

Led in her evidence by lawyers Assa Nyakundi and Elizabeth Ochieng, Gathagu recounted how she became involved in the matter.

She told the court that although she recorded two statements with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on January 15 and 20, 2020, but she was never called to testify as a prosecution witness.

Gathagu stated that several strategy meetings were held at State House focused on building a strong case against Sonko.

“I was involved in various aspects of this case, including recording statements and being a witness in the case against Sonko.

‘‘There were strategy meetings held at State House aimed at formulating a strong case against my former boss,” she said.

She emphasised that the move to oust Sonko was prompted by his efforts to combat corruption within the county.

“That all happened because Sonko was fighting corruption at City Hall,” she said, adding:

“All the plans to remove him were devised at State House.”

However, she declined to name any specific senior State House officials allegedly involved in the plot, saying that most witnesses in the case against Sonko testified in camera due to safety concerns.

When cross-examined by State prosecutor Wesley Nyamache, Gathagu admitted that she did not record any statement with the EACC concerning the alleged State House plan to remove Sonko.

The former finance officer also addressed the issue of payments to Webtribe, popularly known as JamboPay, which had been contracted by the county government to manage electronic revenue collection.

“I wish to confirm to this court that I made payments to Webtribe during my tenure as Chief Officer of Finance.’’

The hearing continues on August 5.