Security bosses nowhere to be seen as Masinde goes in the dock alone

When Police Constables Klinzy Baraza and Duncan Kiprono appeared at Milimani Law Courts over Boniface Kariuki's murder. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

When Senior Principal Magistrate Ben Mark uttered the words that would change Klinzy Barasa Masinde’s life, “you will face murder charges,” the police officer lowered his head and cried.

Masinde, a police officer deployed to quell protests on June 17, is now a suspect in the murder of 22-year-old Boniface Kariuki, a mask vendor shot point-blank in the head during the protests that engulfed parts of Nairobi.