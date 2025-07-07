×
Massive road blockage in Nairobi ahead of Saba Saba protests

By Mate Tongola | Jul. 7, 2025
Several stranded due to mounted roadblocks at the Roysambu roundabout. [Wanjiku Wanjiru, Standard]

Anti-riot police mounted heavy roadblocks on major routes into Nairobi’s Central Business District on Monday morning, conducting intensive searches ahead of the planned Saba Saba demonstrations.

Despite government assurances that July 7 would be a normal working day, security personnel blocked access to the city centre for both private and public service vehicles, citing fears that protesters might disguise themselves to gain entry and stage the demonstrations.

Key roads including Waiyaki Way, Kenyatta Avenue, Thika Road, Jogoo Road, Mombasa Road, Kiambu Road, Uhuru Highway, Valley Road, and other major feeder roads were affected, causing massive traffic disruptions and forcing many commuters to walk.

Kipande Road barricaded. [Benjamin Imende, Standard]

Only emergency vehicles and those belonging to government agencies were allowed through. 

Pedestrians were permitted entry, but many reported long walks to reach their workplaces. 

Learning institutions in several towns advised students to stay home and resume classes on Tuesday, fearing disruptions similar to previous protests over police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

The Saba Saba protests, traditionally held on July 7, are often marked by calls for justice, governance reforms, and respect for human rights. 

Saba Saba Demos Roadblocks CBD Saba Saba Anniversary
GenZ Revolt
