How KNH surgeons removed bullet from Boniface Kariuki's head

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) acting CEO Dr William Sigilai during a past event on February 21, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Surgeons at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have successfully removed a bullet lodged in Boniface Kariuki’s skull, after he was shot during protests yesterday.

Doctors revealed he was shot on the left side of the head. The gunshot caused massive blood loss and life-threatening injuries.

Speaking when he issued a status update on the 22-year-old’s condition, Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr William Kiprono Sigilai said the delicate surgical operation took two hours, and was led by a multidisciplinary team under neurosurgeon Dr Sam Njiru.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Kariuki was received by the emergency care team, stabilised, and placed on life support.

A brain scan confirmed the presence of a bullet in his skull, prompting an emergency operation. He was then wheeled into the operating room at 8:50 pm.

“The patient was wheeled into theatre where a complex and delicate surgery was conducted by a multidisciplinary team. During the procedure, an object believed to be a bullet was removed,” said Sigilai.

While the operation was successful, the patient remains in critical condition and is under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

However, the hospital reported some improvement in his condition following the procedure. “The patient, thereafter, was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he is being cared for up to this moment,” Sigilai said, adding, “While his condition is critically ill, he is alive and is under round-the-clock observation and care by a dedicated medical team.

KNH also stated it is in the process of confirming the patient’s identity, despite a man believed to be his father positively identifying him as Boniface Kariuki.

Access to the patient has been restricted in line with the hospital’s privacy policy.

Meanwhile, KNH says it received 16 casualties related to the Tuesday demonstrations, which were held to demand the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, following the death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody.

The injuries included gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma.

“Of the 16, seven patients were admitted while nine were treated and discharged. As of this morning, two had undergone surgery and four were on the theatre list,” the Acting CEO said.

One of the injured sustained a skull fracture during the protests and remains unidentified.