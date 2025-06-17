×
Man fatally shot during protests in Nairobi

By Denis Omondi | Jun. 17, 2025
Shops closed during the demonstration demanding DIG Langat arrest and prosection over the murder of Albert Ojwang' in Nairobi on June 17, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A man has been shot and killed by police in Nairobi’s Central Business District, as tensions flared during protests demanding justice for Albert Ojwang.

A now-viral video shows two police officers confronting the man, who was reportedly selling face masks.

The officers briefly corner him and assault him before one of them opens fire at close range.

The man collapses instantly, masks still clutched in his hand.

The victim’s identity was not immediately apparent.

Similarly, the officers who casually walk away after the incident are only identifiable with the uniforms as their faces remained covered.

Protesters who observed the incident picked the lifeless body of the man, and rushed him to Bliss Medical Centre.

The fatal shooting marked a grim turn in a day of running battles between police and peaceful protesters.

While protest organisers maintained the demonstrations were nonviolent, the march was hijacked by club-wielding goons who assaulted protesters and journalists.

The rowdy youth, arriving in pairs and small groups on motorbikes, mugged demonstrators and pedestrians, forcing businesses to shut down amid fears of looting.

The latest incident of police brutality has sparked widespread condemnation.

“Another endless extrajudicial execution. How many deaths will it take for you to stop this?” said Martha Karua.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo also criticised the killing. “Unacceptable!” she wrote on X.

This is a developing story...

Albert Ojwang Protests Police Brutality Nairobi CBD Protests Albert Ojwang Death Probe
.

Black Ants: Sudan's war leaves homes looted, lives shattered
.

.

