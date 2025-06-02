×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Ruto, Raila hypocrisy: How Rose Njeri arrest undermines President's apology to Gen Z

By Irene Githinji | Jun. 2, 2025
Human Rights Activists Chant outside Pangani Police Station after visiting Rose Njeri, Who is detained there after was arrested on Friday for creating a website that allowed Kenyans to comment on the 2025 finance Bill. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Last week, during the national prayer day, the spotlight fell on President William Ruto’s apology to Gen Z, a gesture some hailed as the dawn of a new era.

While many Kenyans welcomed the apology as a positive step forward, others dismissed it as mere rhetoric, insisting it must be backed by meaningful action.

Play Your Part — Support Independent Journalism in Kenya with Your Subscription
Get Trusted News for Only Ksh99 a Week

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
Already a subscriber? Log in

Related Topics

Ruto’s Apology to Gen Z Rose Njeri Arrest Madaraka Day Finance Bill Website
.

Latest Stories

Shameless...
Shameless...
Cartoons
By Gammz
37 mins ago
How Ngugi's pen landed him in prison and later sent him into exile
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
48 mins ago
Ruto, Raila hypocrisy: How Rose Njeri arrest undermines President's apology to Gen Z
National
By Irene Githinji
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto, Raila hypocrisy: How Rose Njeri arrest undermines President's apology to Gen Z
By Irene Githinji 48 mins ago
Ruto, Raila hypocrisy: How Rose Njeri arrest undermines President's apology to Gen Z
Going back to the roots: State acts to save healing herbs
By Ayoki Onyango 48 mins ago
Going back to the roots: State acts to save healing herbs
Ruto unveils score card, says his economic plan is bearing fruit
By Standard Team 48 mins ago
Ruto unveils score card, says his economic plan is bearing fruit
Natembeya's star shines in Western as DAP-K gives him a wide berth
By Robert Wanyonyi 48 mins ago
Natembeya's star shines in Western as DAP-K gives him a wide berth
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved