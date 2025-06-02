Ruto, Raila hypocrisy: How Rose Njeri arrest undermines President's apology to Gen Z

Human Rights Activists Chant outside Pangani Police Station after visiting Rose Njeri, Who is detained there after was arrested on Friday for creating a website that allowed Kenyans to comment on the 2025 finance Bill. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Last week, during the national prayer day, the spotlight fell on President William Ruto’s apology to Gen Z, a gesture some hailed as the dawn of a new era.

While many Kenyans welcomed the apology as a positive step forward, others dismissed it as mere rhetoric, insisting it must be backed by meaningful action.