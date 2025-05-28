Ruto begins four-day tour in Nyanza with bag of goodies

President William Ruto addresses residents after the launch of the Sogoo-Melelo-Ololung’a Road on the second day of his tour of Narok County, May 7, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

President William Ruto will today fly to Nyanza with a fresh bag of goodies as he steps up efforts to pacify the region and entrench his support in ODM leader Raila Odinga’s backyard.

The President, who is expected to be in the region for four days to launch and inspect development projects ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations scheduled to take place in Homa Bay on Sunday, has lined up initiatives in housing, infrastructure, and the blue economy for the region.

The visit is one of several the Head of State has made to the region over the past year as he seeks to transform the goodwill generated by the soft handshake with Raila into political gains.

Yesterday, several government officials were racing against time to ensure that the projects were ready for the President’s inspection.

Today, the President is expected to unveil the recently completed affordable housing project implemented by LapFund in Kisumu. Just a few metres from the towering 1,300 units, his own legacy affordable housing project, implemented by the national government, is also at an advanced stage and has already begun changing Kisumu’s skyline.

In Homa Bay, Interior PS Raymond Omollo and the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Charles Kahariri led the National Celebrations Steering Committee to inspect Raila Odinga Stadium, where the event will take place.

The President will also visit Migori and Homa Bay counties, where he will meet local leaders and launch additional projects.

In Migori, President Ruto will hold a leaders’ meeting at Sony Sugar Guest House, where he is also expected to engage with farmers as he continues promoting his agenda in the region.

During his last visit to the region, just under two months ago, the President was subjected to pockets of ridicule when a shoe was hurled at him in Migori as he addressed residents in Kuria. However, leaders believe the incident was an isolated case and expect the region to give him a heroic welcome in appreciation of his development efforts.

Yesterday, Ruto’s new allies, led by Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, camped in Homa Bay as he outlined the government's plans to transform the blue economy.

During the visit, Joho distributed assorted fishing gear to fishermen and inaugurated the new Achich Beach Management Unit offices in Homa Bay East.

“We are inviting everyone to come and join us in marking the Madaraka Day celebrations. The President will be here, and I am urging everyone to come out in their numbers to welcome him,” said Governor Gladys Wanga.

Wanga emphasised that they are keen to demonstrate to President Ruto that the region is firmly part of the broad-based government and urged residents to participate in the scheduled activities.

In Homa Bay, the President is expected to launch the Dhiwa–Gor Mahia Ring Road and a last-mile electricity project. He will also lay the foundation stone for a Technical Training Institute (TTI) in Ndhiwa Sub-County.

On Friday, President Ruto will hold a closed-door conference on the blue economy at Tom Mboya University and will commission a building before launching the Kenya Shipyard Limited (KSL) and Tom Mboya University (TMU) Maritime Centre.

He is also scheduled to visit Pier KPA and the fish market, Rangwe Sub-County headquarters, and inspect various roads.

On Saturday, the President will hold a leaders’ meeting at Homa Bay State Lodge with leaders from the region.

His four-day tour will culminate on Sunday when he will lead the country in marking this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations, which will be held under the theme ‘Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs’ at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County.

President Ruto’s tour of Nyanza comes just weeks after his visit to Migori County.

Preparations are in their final stages in Homa Bay County, which will host the Madaraka Day celebrations. Key infrastructural projects are nearing completion.

Raila Odinga Stadium, which is undergoing a major upgrade, is 90 per cent complete. Upon completion, it will feature newly constructed public terraces, a rehabilitated pavilion, completed parking areas, and an extended perimeter wall.

Additionally, the celebrations will coincide with the improvement of over 35 kilometres of roads by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), and Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA). These roads will enhance access to the stadium and other strategic locations.