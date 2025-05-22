Another Catholic priest shot dead in Elgeyo Marakwet

Slain Catholic priest, Fr Aloise Bett of St Mulumba Catholic Church, Kerio Valley, who was shot dead on Thursday, May 22, 2025. [Courtesy]

A Catholic priest was on Thursday shot dead in Kerio Valley.

The slain priest, identified by the police as Fr Aloise Bett, was ambushed and shot dead near Kapkain Primary School in Tot, Marakwet East sub-county, Elgeyo Marakwet County, at about 1 pm as he headed to the venue of a small Christian community sermon near the scene of the shooting.

Elgeyo Marakwet police commander Peter Mulinge said the priest had parked his vehicle along the Chesongoch-Tot-Liter road and walked to the venue of the afternoon sermon.

But the assailants who laid an ambush shot and killed the St Mulumba Catholic Church cleric on the spot.

Residents believe that angry young men opposed to an ongoing security operation in the ‘Valley of Death’ killed to display opposition to the ongoing operation.

“He stopped his car and walked to a prayer service on the escarpments, and he was killed as he walked to the venue,” Mulinge said.

Tension has, however, been high along the Kerio Valley following an operation reportedly targeted at eliminating suspected bandits.

Kerio Valley locals who spoke to The Standard last evening said at least four young men, including a road construction worker and a welder, were shot dead by people suspected to be security personnel in the last ten days.

From killings by people using Toyota Probox cars and Prados to disappearances, locals said fear has gripped the volatile valley since the start of a crackdown on young men, including persons described by residents as reformed bandits.

“Some armed youth are fighting back because they are not happy with how an operation in the area is being conducted. On Thursday last week, a youthful man from Kaben was shot dead in the presence of his wife and child by men in a Probox and a Prado. At the same time, another young man in the neighborhood was abducted and his whereabouts are unknown,” a resident who sought not to be named for security reasons said.

Another resident said several young men who suspect that they are on the list of suspected bandits wanted by security agencies have been targeting non-locals because they fear that they could be spying on them and their activities.

“The priest is non-local and might have been targeted by young men who feel that the state was aiming at eliminating them. There has been a feeling that non-locals are spying on persons suspected to be bandits and sharing details with the DCI. Tension has been high in the last few days,” she said.

She added: “Many young men are bitter because of claims that the operation to weed out bandits is being carried out in only one county in the Kerio Valley and not across the banditry-prone region.”

Mr Mulinge, the Elgeyo Marakwet police commander, confirmed that there was an ongoing security operation in the Kerio Valley.

“There is an ongoing operation in the Kerio Valley, and suspected bandits have been suspicious, and they shoot at anybody who they think is going to inform security organs about their activities,” the police boss said.

He further said the suspected bandits might have suspected that the priest was spying on them. We suspect that the killers of the priest are locals of the area where the attack happened.”

Early last month, a General Service Unit (GSU) officer was shot dead by individuals suspected to be bandits.