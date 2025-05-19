Court grants Salasya bail, orders state to restore his security

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya at Milimani Court on May 19, 2025 [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya was on Monday released on a cash bail of Sh200,000 in a hate speech case, as the court directed the state to reinstate his security.

Milimani Principal Magistrate Paul Mutai issued the orders after Salasya was arraigned following his Friday arrest along the Isiolo-Nanyuki highway.

The lawmaker was flown to Nairobi and held at Nairobi Central Station.

Mutai instructed that Salasya's security be enhanced and directed investigators to explain the whereabouts of his phone when the case comes up for mention on Tuesday, June 4.

Appearing in court, Salasya's lawyer Ken Echesa claimed the MP was arrested in a “barbaric” manner and his legal team was initially denied access.

“An individual shot at his car and arrested him without identification,” said Echesa.

The defence team urged the court to compel the state to reinstate Salasya’s bodyguards, saying his safety was compromised when his protection team was disarmed.

Outside the court, Echesa condemned the arrest, which he described as politically driven.

“Using the police to abduct young leaders, who have shown interest in the liberation of their country is uncalled for,” he noted.

He added that Salasya’s arrest was aimed at derailing his 2027 political plans.

“We urge our client to remain firm and that the constitution protects his fundamental rights and freedoms. He has the freedom of speech, of movement and he can declare interest in any seat,” said Echesa.

Echesa criticised the state for what they termed as “defective and far-fetched” charges brought against their client in court on Monday.

Speaking outside the courtroom, Echesa said the prosecution was forced to delay plea taking after the defence flagged serious flaws in the charge sheet.

“The state has produced him today before court with what we term as defective and far-fetched charges. We had to reschedule plea taking because the prosecution had drafted a fundamentally defective charge sheet,” said Echesa.

According to the defence, Salasya is accused of making remarks on or around May 10 that allegedly amounted to hate speech. However, his lawyer noted that due process was not followed.

“When the charge sheet was brought, Salasya was charged with hate speech. That was about May 10 — he made remarks which allegedly bordered on hate speech. But as counsel for the defence, we raised key issues, including the fact that he had not been summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission,” said Echesa.

The MP also decried the manner in which he was arrested, claiming he was mishandled by officers and that his political ambitions may have

“I wish to advice the Director of Criminal Investigation to use his office appropriately and follow the law because power is transent. Is it that I was mishandled because I have announced my ambition for the presidency?” said Salasya.