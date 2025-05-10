The Standard

Rumbles over IEBC just moments after Ruto nominates members

By Ndungu Gachane | May. 10, 2025
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua receives the report of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) from the Co-Chairs Kalonzo Musyoka and Kimani Ichung'wah at State House Nairobi. [PCS]

The decision by President William Ruto to nominate chairperson and commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission without consulting a section of Azimio La Umoja leaders has raised a fresh political storm. 

Even before the ink on the on the President’s nomination letter has dried, opposition leaders are up in arms against the Head of State for allegedly breaching the recommendations of the National Dialogue Committee (Nadco) that the commissioners would be picked after consultations between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalition leaders.

