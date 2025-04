Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo. [File, Standard]

Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were is dead.

Authorities have told The Standard that the MP was shot dead on Wednesday evening by unknown gunmen on a motorbike along Ngong Road, Nairobi.

"The incident happened near the City Mortuary roundabout this evening," the officer confirmed.

The legislature was rushed to Nairobi Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Until his death, he was serving as the Vice-chairperson of the Committee on Cohesion.

More to follow...