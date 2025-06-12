Killer squad boss? Officers linked to Lagat stormed Standard Group before Ojwang murder

Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat during a press briefing following Albert Omondi Ojwang's death in police custody at Central Police station, Nairobi. June 9, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Disturbing details have emerged linking Albert Ojwang’s brutal murder to a highly unusual police visit to the Standard Group offices in Nairobi, sparked by a fake newspaper front page headline wrongly attributed to the media house and implicating Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

Two months ago, officers from the elite General Service Unit (GSU) stormed the Standard Group’s offices in Nairobi to investigate a fake front-page headline circulating online, bearing The Standard’s branding and the provocative title, “The Richest Cop,” linked to Lagat.