Explainer: The embalming process of Pope Francis

The late Pope Francis died on Easter Monday aged 88. [AFP]

As the Catholic Church convenes its highest authorities to replace the late Pope Francis, the preservation of his body remains an immediate concern.

Pope Francis who died on Easter Monday aged 88, will lie in state for three days and top priority is ensuring that his body does not decompose ahead of his funeral rites.

Thousands of mourners are expected to pay their final respects to the first Pope from Latin America at St. Peter’s Basilica.

According to Roman Catholic traditions, the papal embalming techniques have transformed over the years with the church embracing modern approaches.

Embalming process (body preservation)

To keep the body in shape, Pope Francis’ veins will likely be opened at the neck, allowing a mixture of preservatives including formaldehyde to circulate through the body.

The preservatives also play a role in preserving the human body tissues.

The process involves making a small incision above the collarbone to access the carotid artery and jugular vein.

Over the years, formaldehyde (a colorless, flammable gas with a strong, pungent odor) has been used to flush out blood and bacteria from a body being preserved hence managing the decaying process.

Scientists explain that the flushing process binds the human body's proteins while averting enzymatic breakdown.

Previous procedures

Historical records at the Vatican confirm that before the modern use of preservatives, the papal embalmings involved the physical removal of some body organs.

The bodies would also be filled with cotton in openings like the nose and mouth to contain flowing fluids.

The embalming of Pope Pius XII back in 195 remains historical after his body decayed after the then papal physician Riccardo Galeazzi-Lisi failed to remove his body organs.

Instead, he had the body of Pope Pius sealed in a plastic bag mixed with herbs and oils. The decaying process was so severe that the guards had to take breaks due to the strong stench.

The late Pope Francis' body lies in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta. [Vatican Media]

What they will do with Pope Francis's body

Pope Francis will have his body thoroughly cleaned as those working on the body rectify stiffness on various body parts including the jaw which naturally happens in the fourth stage of death - Rigor mortis.

Among other cosmetic measures that will be put in place include ensuring the restoration of a natural appearance of the late.

These can extend to the wiring of the jaw shut, usage of eye caps, and padding of the face.

Internal fluids and gases

The use of a large needle also known as a trocar is inserted into the abdomen to remove internal fluids and gases, which are replaced with more preservatives.

Unlike previous instances, the Catholic church prohibits posthumous organ donation.

Papal robes

After the embalming process, the body will be dressed in red papal robes and fitted with a white mitre.

Pope Francis's body will then be transported to St. Peter’s Basilica, where it lies in state for three days ahead of his burial in three nested caskets.

Notably, Pope Francis will lie in his coffin rather than on a raised platform.