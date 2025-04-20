The Standard

Mounting rebellion tests the unity pillars of Ruto-Raila's broad-based union

By Brian Otieno | Apr. 20, 2025
President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga during the signing of Peace and Partnership Agreement at KICC, Nairobi on March 7, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Alarmed that the wars within his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) were taking up a life of their own, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga Friday moved to quell the tensions.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Dennis Onyango, Raila said he was “following” the debate about his party’s relationship with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the different interpretations of a cooperation agreement the two parties recently signed “with keen interest.”

“It is the position of the Party Leader that at the appropriate time, relevant organs of the party will harmonise the diverse views and come up with a harmonised position on the way forward,” Onyango wrote.

.

