Former Interior CS Fred Matiangi (center) is welcomed by Senator Richard Onyonka (left) of ODM and Secretary General Jubilee Party Jeremiah Kioni (in red), friends, relatives and supporters at JKIA on arrival from abroad. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

After a 14-month hiatus, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, who left the country under a cloud of controversy after his home was raided by police, is back in the public sphere.

And the man who has mastered the art of scarcity by saying little is now being associated with the race to the State House.