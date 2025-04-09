The Standard

EALA MP Falhada Iman suspended over Parliament brawl

By Esther Nyambura | 14m ago
A section of Muslim leaders led by  EALA MP Falhada Iman  addresses the media at Parliament buildings ,Nairobi on March 22nd,2023. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

EALA MP Falhada Iman has been suspended from accessing Parliament for 90 days following an altercation with nominated Member of Parliament Umulkheir Harun Mohammed, within the corridors of Parliament.

The suspension, ordered by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, follows a viral video showing the two lawmakers exchanging blows, sparking public outrage. 

Wetang’ula also directed an investigation, promising disciplinary action for those found culpable, including the person who recorded and circulated the video.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Wednesday afternoon, Harun claimed Iman initiated the confrontation despite her attempts to resolve past grievances peacefully.

“Yesterday afternoon, while on my way to the mosque, the EALA MP met me and requested to have a talk and catch up as we take our afternoon tea. During our conversation, I inquired about previous instances where she insulted me, personally abused me in public and on social media platforms,” claimed Harun.

“I was seeking audience to find the truth, not anticipating that she would throw a cup of tea at me, an incident that blindsided me,” she added.

Iman, who was not granted the floor to respond, was directed to issue a formal written explanation by the close of business on Monday. 

However, she issued a statement on X, acknowledging her actions and offering an apology.

“To my colleagues in Parliament, I deeply regret that this incident has cast a shadow over our collective duty to uphold integrity and mutual respect in service to the nation. To the public who witnessed this unsettling spectacle via social media, I apologize for failing to exemplify the composure and maturity you rightfully expect from your representatives.”

“My response crossed the line of decorum expected of a public servant. Let me be unequivocal: no circumstance justifies such a breach of conduct, and I take full accountability for my actions,” she said.

On her part, Harun expressed remorse over the incident, stating, “In my 28 years of life, I have never been involved in any fight and I feel bad for what happened yesterday. I wish to sincerely apologise to this House and the public,” she added, noting that she refrained from retaliating.

Wetang’ula reiterated that Parliament would not tolerate misconduct and said that action would be taken against all parties involved, including the one who recorded and shared the video.

“They painted this House in bad light,” he said

