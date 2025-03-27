"Never bite the hand that feeds you": Sabina tells Muturi

Nominated MP Sabina Chege on October 25, 2023 . [Denis Kibuchi, Standard]

Nominated MP Sabina Chege has criticized former Public Service CS Justin Muturi, pointing to his public disagreements with the president as a source of his recent challenges.

Chege, speaking to The Standard, urged Muturi to take time off and reflect on his actions.

“His tenure in the Kenya Kwanza government has been very short-lived. I know there were personal reasons that he cited. Sometimes, as friends and professionals, some things are better addressed at their level,” she said.

“He is my senior. At some point, I do not understand him. Maybe it’s the way you say, do not bite the hand that feeds you,” she added.

Muturi was fired on Wednesday, March 26, from his position as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service in the latest reshuffle by President William Ruto and is set to be replaced by Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku, pending parliamentary approval.

Until his dismissal, Muturi had openly criticized the government for failing to address pressing issues such as abductions and extrajudicial killings.

He had even formally requested to be excused from Cabinet meetings until these concerns were prioritized.

It is this display of defiance that Chege believes may have cost him his job, wishing him good riddance in his future ambitions.

“He is one of our senior-most politicians whom we respect in the Mt. Kenya region, but he might need to do some self-reflection and learn how to navigate relationships with the people, his friends, and those who have supported him.”

“His timing, his way of addressing issues—I don’t know his ambitions, but I would say I wish him all the best,” she added.

Muturi, a close acquaintance of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, served two terms as Speaker of the National Assembly after an unsuccessful parliamentary bid.

However, in a last-minute move, he broke away, formed his party, and joined the Kenya Kwanza government, where he was appointed Attorney General and later under the Public Service Ministry.